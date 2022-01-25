JAN. 26

• Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall Chambers, 611 S. Third St.

• City CDBG-CV Facade Grant application meeting with business property owners and architects, 4-5:30 p.m., Clinton City Hall, Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. Business owners that signed up to participate in the City’s CDBG-CV Façade Grant application will review designs with Architects Paul Newman, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, and Allen Varney, AIA of of Willett Hofmann & Associates Inc., and finalize commitment to participate in the project

JAN. 29

• Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.

FEB. 14

• Clinton School Board regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.

FEB. 16

• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., First Central State Bank, Lincoln Way location.

FEB. 28

• Clinton School Board, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.

