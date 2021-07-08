FRIDAY, JULY 9
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce conference room, 721 S. Second St., Clinton.
MONDAY, JULY 12
A town hall meeting for RAGBRAI, 6 p.m. DeWitt Operahouse Theatre.
Clinton Community School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., District Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. N., Clinton
TUESDAY, JULY 13
Clinton Civil Service Commission, 10 a.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 South Third Street, Clinton.
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
City of Clinton Traffic Study Commission, 4 p.m., Engineering Dept., City Hall, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
Whiteside County Hazards Mitigation Planning committee, 2 p.m.,
