FRIDAY, JULY 9

Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce conference room, 721 S. Second St., Clinton.

MONDAY, JULY 12

A town hall meeting for RAGBRAI, 6 p.m. DeWitt Operahouse Theatre.

Clinton Community School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., District Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. N., Clinton

TUESDAY, JULY 13

Clinton Civil Service Commission, 10 a.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 South Third Street, Clinton.

Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

City of Clinton Traffic Study Commission, 4 p.m., Engineering Dept., City Hall, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

THURSDAY, JULY 22

Whiteside County Hazards Mitigation Planning committee, 2 p.m.,

Tags

Trending Video