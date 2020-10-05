WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. 3rd St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
City of Clinton Plan Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall first-floor conference room, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join online, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87872846621?pwd=Z1hWYzE1TUo1ZFhkWVBYWTlGSnJUdz09, enter meeting ID 878 7284 6621 and passcode 772272.
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Recycling Center, 4286 220th St.
City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission and Monument Committee, 5 p.m., Lyons Cultural Center, 2811 N. Second St., Clinton (formerly St. Irenaeus). Park in the back and use the downstairs door. Masks and social distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14
City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon, City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter ID 673 485 142#.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.