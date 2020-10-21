OCTOBER 22
• 2020 public forum portion of the Sports Complex Feasibility Study, 7-8:30 p.m., Eagle Point Lodge. To join by via Microsoft Teams or by phone, call 1-563-265-8337 and enter ID 967 627 222#.
• Clinton ADA Advisory Commission, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall. Masks required.
OCTOBER 28
• Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
OCTOBER 29
• 2020 public forum portion of the Sports Complex Feasibility Study, 6 p.m., Eagle Point Lodge.
