WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall council changes, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. Residents may join by Microsoft Teams or by conference call to 563-265-8337, using conference ID 992 916 136#.

Camanche Memorial Day Committee, 5 p.m., Camanche Historical Society Building, 1307 S. Washington Blvd., Camanche.

THURSDAY, MAY 13

Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

Laureate Beta Gamma of Beta Sigma Phi, 11:30 a.m., the Clinton Women’s Club, 420 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.

TUESDAY, MAY 25

Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club, 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Methodist Church, Camanche.

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club, noon, Corner Deli, 246 Fifth Ave. S., Clinton.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Clinton Women’s Club, 11 a.m., George Curtis Mansion, 420 Fifth Ave. S.

