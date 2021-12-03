DEC. 6
— Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public can join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 623839162. The public can also join through the internet at https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Enter meeting Code: 623839162 and then password clinton23.
— Camanche School Board, noon, at the Administrative Center, 702 13th Ave., Camanche.
— Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Information Technology virtual information session. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges invites anyone interested in this field to learn more about the college’s programs and IT careers, 6 p.m., online via Zoom. To join in on the session, visit eicc.edu/itinfo and click on the link during the designated day and time. For more information, visit eicc.edu/itinfo or call 1-888-336-3907, email eiccinfo@eicc.edu
DEC. 8
— Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency board, 6:30 p.m., CCASWA Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th. St.
DEC. 13
— Central DeWitt School Board meeting, 5 p.m. at the Administration Center.
JAN. 12
— Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room. Join by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89435339758?pwd=bUJycXFUTjNBcG9NRmg0SlhSeUZiZz09
Meeting ID: 894 3533 9758
Passcode: 471192
