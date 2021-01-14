MONDAY, JANUARY 18
Clinton Airport Commission, 3 p.m., Clinton airport terminal. To join via Microsoft Teams Meeting, call 1-563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 534 384 574#.
Board of Directors of the Camanche Community School District, 7:30 p.m., Camanche High School Library, 937 Ninth Avenue in Camanche. To attend the meeting electronically, contact Superintendent Tom Parker at tparker@camanchecsd.org to make arrangements.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 19
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, IA. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 673 485 142.
River Bend CUSD #2 school board, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St. in Fulton, Illinois.
Central DeWitt Community School Board, 6 p.m., Administration Center, 331 E. Eighth St. in DeWitt.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 200 095 091#.
