MONDAY, OCTOBER 18
Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., 306 Eighth Ave. S., lower-level meeting room. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 190 208 721 #.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, noon, Clinton Police Dept., 113 Sixth Ave. S., Clinton.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 25
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chamber, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.