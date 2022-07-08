JUNE 11
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
• Clinton School Board, 5:30 p.m., Clinton School District Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North, Clinton.
JUNE 12
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers. The committee of the whole meeting will immediately follow.
