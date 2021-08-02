TUESDAY, AUG. 3
City of Clinton Trails Advisory Committee, 4:15 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Central DeWitt School Board, 11 a.m. via Zoom and at the Administration Center, 331 E. Eighth Street, DeWitt.
Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
City of Clinton Advisory Appointments Committee, 9 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. To join via Microsoft Teams or conference call, call 563-265-8337 and enter Conference ID 992 916 136#.
