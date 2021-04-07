THURSDAY, APRIL 8
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Solid Waste Recycling Center, 4286 200th St., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m. City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. Microsoft Teams or Conference call will be utilized. Call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 992 916 136#.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 12:30 p.m., City Hall, 611 S. Third St., first-floor conference room. To join via Zoom, to to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85043451377?pwd=ZW55NjFCVzRTa1YvSUFuMW9wc0Fzdz09 and enter meeting ID 850 4345 1377 and passcode 359026.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.