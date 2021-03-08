MARCH 9
• City of Clinton Council meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. Followed by the Committee of the Whole and a special city council meeting.
MARCH 10
• City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon. Due to COVID-19 access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337, and enter conference ID 992 916 136#.
• Central DeWitt Community School Board, 6 p.m., Administration Center, 331 E. Eighth Street, DeWitt. A fiscal year 2020 audit begins at 5:15 p.m.
MARCH 11
• City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, 5:15 p.m., 601 S. First St., Clinton. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County solid waste agency and recycling center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.
MARCH 13
• City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, noon, police department annex, 110 Fifth Ave. S., Clinton.
