MARCH 30
• City of Clinton Finance Committee, 3:30 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers
APRIL 3
• The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public can join the meeting on Zoom by entering the access code 9341856401.
APRIL 10
• The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public can join the meeting on Zoom by entering the access code 9341856401.
• Clinton School Board, 5:30 p.m., at the Clinton Administration Center.
APRIL 11
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall. The Committee of the Whole session will immediately follow.
APRIL 17
• The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public can join the meeting on Zoom by entering the access code 9341856401.
APRIL 24
• The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public can join the meeting on Zoom by entering the access code 9341856401.
APRIL 25
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall. The Committee of the Whole session will immediately follow.
