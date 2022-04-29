MAY 3
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
• Clinton City Council's discussion with the Clinton Fire Department about hard-wire and wireless smoke detectors, 3-4:30 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
MAY 5
• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first floor conference room,.
MAY 9
• Clinton School Board regular meeting, May 9, 2022, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
MAY 10
• Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the council's committee of the whole meeting, at Clinton City Hall,.
MAY 18
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m.
MAY 24
• Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the council's committee of the whole meeting, at Clinton City Hall,.
