NOV. 5
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jenny’s Diner, 517 N. Second St., Clinton.
NOV. 8
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting Code 623839162 and password clinton23.
Clinton Community School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., District Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. N.
City of Clinton Capital Improvements Planning Committee, 2 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
NOV. 9
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
NOV. 10
City of Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Central Dewitt Community School Board, 6 p.m., middle school media center, 425 E. 11th St., DeWitt.
NOV. 17
City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
