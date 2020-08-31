TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Special Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Clinton City Plan Commission meeting, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
SEPTEMBER 3
Human Rights Commission, Noon, Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Clinton County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m. To join the virtual meeting, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter the access code 1264710517. To join internet visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 1264710517 and password clinton23.
The River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Policy Committee, 1 p.m., River Bend District Office, 1110 Third Street, Fulton, Illinois.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee Meeting, 10 a.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. Join by phone at 563-265-8337 using conference ID 704 428 058#.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.