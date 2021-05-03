TUESDAY, MAY 4
City of Clinton Traffic Study Commission, 4:45 p.m., Clinton City Council chamber, 611 S. Third St., Clinton and Microsoft Teams. To joy virtually, call 356-265-8337 and use ID 345 417 086#. Announce your name and home address when you join the meeting.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
City of Clinton City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., city council chamber, 611 S. Third St., Clinton and via Microsoft Teams meeting. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter ID 263 776 372#. Announce your name and home address when you join the conference call.
