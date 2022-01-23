JAN. 24
• Clinton School Board Committee of the Whole meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
JAN. 25
• Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
JAN. 26
• Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
• River Bend School Board special meeting, 6 p.m., 1110 Third St., Fulton, Illinois.
• City CDBG-CV Facade Grant application meeting with business property owners and architects, 4-5:30 p.m., Clinton City Hall, Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. Business owners that signed up to participate in the City’s CDBG-CV Façade Grant application will review designs with Architects Paul Newman, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, and Allen Varney, AIA of of Willett Hofmann & Associates Inc., and finalize commitment to participate in the project
JAN. 29
• Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
FEB. 14
• Clinton School Board regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
FEB. 16
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., First Central State Bank, Lincoln Way location
