WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20
River Bend CUSD #2 Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
Clinton County Community Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort.
Central DeWitt School Board, 6 p.m., Administrative Center.
City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission, 1:30 p.m., Clinton County Law Center, 241 7th Avenue North, Clinton.
Clinton County Resource Center, 2:30 p.m., Law Center large conference room, 241 Seventh Ave. N. in Clinton. To join by phone, call 408-418-9388 and enter access code 182 514 7164. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 182 514 7164 and password clinton23.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, noon, Clinton Police Dept., 113 Sixth Ave. S., Clinton.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 25
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chamber, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
