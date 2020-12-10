MONDAY, DECEMBER 14
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16
Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. Call 563-265-8337 and use conference ID 673 485 142# to attend.
Central DeWitt Community School Board, 5:15 p.m., Administration Center, 331 E. 8th Street, DeWitt.
River Bend CUSD #2 Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
