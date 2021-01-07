FRIDAY, JANUARY 8
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., via Zoom, meeting ID 245 266 091, password 2zLFV9.
MONDAY, JANUARY 11
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13
City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon, City Hall council chambers. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 992 916 136#.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 14
City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission Museum, 5 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St., Clinton. Masks and social distancing required.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 673 485 142.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 200 095 091#.
