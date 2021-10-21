SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, noon, Clinton Police Dept., 113 Sixth Ave. S., Clinton.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 25
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chamber, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Clinton County Clinton Airport Commission, 3 p.m., Airport Terminal. To join by Microsoft Teams, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 129 219 07#.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
