THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1
City of Clinton Finance Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., Clinton School District Administrative Building, 1401 12th Avenue, Clinton. To attend via Zoom, use ID 277 984 0614 and password 487683.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3
Civil Service Commission, 12:30 p.m., Central Fire Station, 344 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall first-floor conference room, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join online, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87872846621?pwd=Z1hWYzE1TUo1ZFhkWVBYWTlGSnJUdz09, enter meeting ID 878 7284 6621 and passcode 772272.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.