APRIL 12
• Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall. 611 S. Third St. The Committee of the Whole will meet after the regular council meeting. A special City Council meeting in which the council will go into closed session will take place immediately afterward.
APRIL 13
• Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall. 611 S. Third St.
APRIL 14
• Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency board, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.
APRIL 16
• The Grow Clinton Legislative Coffee with area legislators has been canceled.
APRIL 19
• Clinton skate park meeting, 6 p.m. Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. North, Clinton.
