APRIL 12

• Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall. 611 S. Third St. The Committee of the Whole will meet after the regular council meeting. A special City Council meeting in which the council will go into closed session will take place immediately afterward.

APRIL 13

• Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall. 611 S. Third St.

APRIL 14

• Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency board, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.

APRIL 16

• The Grow Clinton Legislative Coffee with area legislators has been canceled.

APRIL 19

• Clinton skate park meeting, 6 p.m. Ericksen Community Center,  1401 11th Ave. North, Clinton.

