NOV. 28
• Clinton County Conservation Board, Special Board Meeting. noon, via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting https://clintoncounty-ia-gov.zoom.us/j/84738788378?pwd=a2V3MUN1VEhwZktsaFlLNnM2dW1tUT09. Meeting ID: 847 3878 8378 with Passcode: CCCB22
• Camanche School Board, 4:30 p.m., the Administration Center, 702 13th Ave., Camanche.
• Clinton School Board, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North, Clinton.
NOV. 29
• Traffic Study Commission, 3 p.m., Clinton City Hall, council chambers, 611 S. Third St.
• The Clinton WaTanYe group will hold its monthly meeting at Sarah Harding in Clinton. Social time will be at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Representatives from Information Referral will speak to the group. Members are being asked to bring non-perishable goods to the meeting. Anyone interested in learning more about WaTanYe or to make a dinner reservation can call (563) 249-4795.
NOV. 30
• Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, council chambers, 611 S. Third St.
DEC. 7
• The Windmill Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, invite the public to attend its first program of the 2022-2023 season. Pam Stock, who retired from Boone County Conservation District where she was the Heritage Gardener, special events coordinator and the volunteer coordinator, is the speaker. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20. The building is disability accessible. The programs are free and open to the public.
