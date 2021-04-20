WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
Clinton County Development Association Board meeting, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort
City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third Street in Clinton.
Central DeWitt Community School District Board of Education, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 12:30 p.m., City Hall, 611 S. Third St., first-floor conference room. To join via Zoom, to to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85043451377?pwd=ZW55NjFCVzRTa1YvSUFuMW9wc0Fzdz09 and enter meeting ID 850 4345 1377 and passcode 359026.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
Friends of Rock Creek, 6 p.m., Rock Creek and Zoom. Call or text 563-212-0955 for help accessing the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.