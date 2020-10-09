MONDAY, OCTOBER 12
Clinton Community School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., District office, 1401 12th Ave. N. in Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14
City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon, City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter ID 673 485 142#.
