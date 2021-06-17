MONDAY, JUNE 21
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388, and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
City of Clinton Traffic Study Commission, 4 p.m., Engineering Dept. Office.
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St.
River Bend Community School District, 6:30 p.m., District Office, 1113 Third St., Fulton, Illinois.
