JULY 16
• City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 12:30 p.m., Police Annex, 110 Fifth Ave. South. Closed session for police officer candidate interviews.
JULY 18
• Clinton Public Library’s Library Board, 5:15 p.m., Main Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South.
JULY 19
• Review of conceptual drawings for former Clinton YMCA building hosted by the East Central Intergovernmental Association team, 5:30-6:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 611. S. Third St., Clinton.
JULY 20
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort, Clinton.
JULY 21
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors meet at Clinton County Fairgrounds.
JULY 26
• Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., regular meeting followed by the Committee of the Whole, 611. S. Third St., Clinton.
JULY 27
• Clinton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6 p.m., Ericksen Community Center.
AUG. 1
• Informational meeting to discuss potential roundabout projects on Clinton’s Mill Creek Parkway. The City of Clinton will host an informational meeting at the Ericksen Community Center to discuss these potential projects with the public. The meeting will be from 5-7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.