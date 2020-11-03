WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4
City of Clinton Plan Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon. Due to COVID-19 access to the meeting will be restricted. Microsoft Teams or Conference call will be utilized.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce conference room, 721 S. Second St., Clinton. To join via Zoom, enter ID 277 984 0614 and password 487683.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall first-floor conference room. Join via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88308146008?pwd=ZkRlakRhTmRmNFo1Vk5PaFNYRmtqUT09. Enter meeting ID 883 0814 6008 and passcode 301855.
