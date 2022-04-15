APRIL 18

• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.

• Camanche School Board, 6:30 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Ave., Camanche.

APRIL 19

• Clinton skate park meeting, 6 p.m. Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. North, Clinton.

APRIL 20

• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort.

• Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.

• River Bend School Board Regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.

APRIL 25

• Clinton School Board committee of the whole meeting, 5:30 p.m.., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.

APRIL 26

• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St. The City Council's committee of the whole meeting will follow.

APRIL 27

• Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.

MAY 5

• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room, 611 S. Third St.

MAY 9

• Clinton School Board regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.

MAY 18

• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m.

