APRIL 18
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
• Camanche School Board, 6:30 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Ave., Camanche.
APRIL 19
• Clinton skate park meeting, 6 p.m. Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. North, Clinton.
APRIL 20
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort.
• Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Council Chambers,.
• River Bend School Board Regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
APRIL 25
• Clinton School Board committee of the whole meeting, 5:30 p.m.., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
APRIL 26
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall,. The City Council's committee of the whole meeting will follow.
APRIL 27
• Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall,.
MAY 5
• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room,.
MAY 9
• Clinton School Board regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
MAY 18
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m.
