MAY 23
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
• Clinton School Board meeting, 5:30 p.m., Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North, Clinton.
MAY 24
• Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the council’s committee of the whole meeting, at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
JUNE 9
• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room, 611 S. Third St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.