TUESDAY, JULY 27
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter 623839162 and password clinton23.
City of Clinton Traffic Study Commission, 4 p.m., engineering department office.
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Friends of Rock Creek State Park, 6 p.m., Rock Creek State Park.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
