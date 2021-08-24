WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton.
City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6 p.m., Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. N., Clinton.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., via Zoom Meeting. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89926157202?pwd=ZFpPWHB6d3FqQVBzRW1vTExpdlJuZz09, enter meeting ID 899 2615 7202 and passcode 183339.
