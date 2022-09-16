SEPT. 19
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
SEPT. 21
• Clinton County Development Association Board meeting, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Hotel, Clinton.
SEPT. 26
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
SEPT. 27
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the Committee of the Whole session. Clinton City Hall Council chambers.
OCT. 5
• Clinton City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.