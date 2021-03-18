MONDAY, MARCH 22
Clinton Community School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. N., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
St. Mary's Cemetery, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 12:30 p.m., City Hall, 611 S. Third St., first-floor conference room. To join via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85043451377?pwd=ZW55NjFCVzRTa1YvSUFuMW9wc0Fzdz09 and enter meeting ID 850 4345 1377 and passcode 359026.
