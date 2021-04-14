THURSDAY, APRIL 15

City of Clinton ADA Commission, 1 p.m., City Hall conference room, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third Street in Clinton.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 12:30 p.m., City Hall, 611 S. Third St., first-floor conference room. To join via Zoom, to to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85043451377?pwd=ZW55NjFCVzRTa1YvSUFuMW9wc0Fzdz09 and enter meeting ID 850 4345 1377 and passcode 359026.

MONDAY, APRIL 26

Civil Service Commission, 9 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

