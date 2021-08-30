THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., via Zoom Meeting. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89926157202?pwd=ZFpPWHB6d3FqQVBzRW1vTExpdlJuZz09, enter meeting ID 899 2615 7202 and passcode 183339.
Einar L. Johnson, Jr., 80, of Sabula, died August 29, 2021. At Peace Cremation Services have been provided by Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. A private burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Monmouth.
Jodi French, 52, of Thomson, died August 28, 2021. Service will be 10:00am, Friday, September 3, 2021 at Thomson United Methodist Church, burial in Lower York Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00pm Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Church.
Nathaniel "Nathan" Sack, 44 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, August 26th. Visitation is 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, September 2nd at Pape Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Friday, September 3rd at Prince of Peace.
