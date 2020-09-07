TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
Special Clinton Community School Board meeting, noon, via Zoom. Contact Cindy McAleer at cmcaleer@clintonia.org for access.
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m. City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. To participate by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon, City Hall conference room, 611 S. Third Street in Clinton.
Clinton Airport Commission, 3 p.m., Airport terminal, To join via Microsoft Teams Meeting, call 1-563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 534 384 574#.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency and Recycling Center, 4286 220th St.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., Call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 673 485 142#.
