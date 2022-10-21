OCT. 24
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
• Clinton School Board Committee of the Whole, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center.
• Fulton City Council, 5:30 p.m., Fulton City Hall, 415 11th Ave., Fulton.
OCT. 25
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., with the Committee of the Whole session to immediately follow.
OCT. 28
• Advisory Appointments Committee Meeting, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall.
NOV. 8
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., with the Committee of the Whole session to immediately follow.
NOV. 14
• Clinton School Board regular board meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Clinton Administration Center.
NOV. 22
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., with the Committee of the Whole session to immediately follow.
