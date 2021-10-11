TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13
City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board 6 p.m., Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. N., Clinton
City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14
City of Clinton Capital Improvements Planning Committee, 2 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers.
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, noon, Clinton Police Dept., 113 Sixth Ave. S., Clinton.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 25
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chamber, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.