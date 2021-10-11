TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12

Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13

City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board 6 p.m., Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. N., Clinton

City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14

City of Clinton Capital Improvements Planning Committee, 2 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers.

Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23

City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, noon, Clinton Police Dept., 113 Sixth Ave. S., Clinton.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25

City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chamber, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

Tags

Trending Video