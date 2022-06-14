JUNE 15
• Clinton County Development Association Board, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino, Clinton.
• Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the council’s committee of the whole meeting, at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
JUNE 20
• Clinton Airport Commission, 3 p.m., Airport Terminal. To Join via Microsoft Teams Meeting, call +1 563-265-8337; Conference ID: 129 219 07#
JUNE 22
• Clinton City Council city leadership goal-setting work session, 4:30–8 p.m., Clinton Community College Technical Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive, Room 15.
JULY 6
• City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, Council Chambers 611 S. Third St.
