AUG. 31
• Trinity Lutheran Church, 656 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton, will host a program about suicide prevention at 7 p.m. The presentation will be given by Lutheran Family Services. There is no charge for the presentation.
• Clinton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6 p.m., Ericksen Community Center.
SEPT. 9
• Through the Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities, the University of Iowa’s community engaged-learning program, more than 100 faculty and students will collaborate with local leaders and residents to complete 15-20 projects in Clinton during the academic year. A kick-off event will be held Sept. 9. An overview of the upcoming project collaborations will occur and University of Iowa faculty and students will be available to visit with Clinton residents. RSVP by Sept. 5 is required to attend. The event will be at the Candlelight Inn Restaurant, 511 Riverview Drive, Clinton. Social hour is from 4:30-5:30 p.m. with the program set for 5:30-6 p.m. RSVP by clicking the link at https://uiowa.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3zaGuidU0t5KlU2 and filling out the required information.
SEPT. 13
• Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall. Committee of the Whole meeting follows.
SEPT. 21
• Clinton County Development Association Board meeting, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Hotel, Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.