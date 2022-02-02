FEB. 8
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, followed by the Committee of the Whole, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
FEB. 14
• Clinton School Board regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
FEB. 16
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., First Central State Bank, Lincoln Way location
MARCH 2
• City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
