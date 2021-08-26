MONDAY, AUGUST 30
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter 623839162 and password clinton23.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., via Zoom Meeting. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89926157202?pwd=ZFpPWHB6d3FqQVBzRW1vTExpdlJuZz09, enter meeting ID 899 2615 7202 and passcode 183339.
