TUESDAY, APRIL 6
Camanche City Council, 6 p.m. To attend via the internet, use https://hello.freeconference.com/conf/call/2898487. If you would like to phone in, the number is 1-717- 275-8940. The access code is 289 8487. There will be a public hearing in which the council proposes to purchase a parcel of real estate located at the easte side of 14th Street and south side of Edens Avenue from Martin and Beth Lanhart for $90,000 plus all legal fees, survey fees and recording fees. Following the public hearing, the City Council intends to take immediate action in this matter.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 12:30 p.m., City Hall, 611 S. Third St., first-floor conference room. To join via Zoom, to to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85043451377?pwd=ZW55NjFCVzRTa1YvSUFuMW9wc0Fzdz09 and enter meeting ID 850 4345 1377 and passcode 359026.
