NOV. 21
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401.
• Clinton County Supervisor Vacancy Committee, 1:30 p.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St.. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401.
• Camanche School Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., at the Administration Center, 702 13th Avenue, Camanche.
NOV. 22
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., at Clinton City Hall. The committee of the whole session will immediately follow.
