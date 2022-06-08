JUNE 9

• Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.

• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room, 611 S. Third St.

JUNE 13

• Clinton School Board, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North, Clinton.

JUNE 15

• Clinton County Development Association Board, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino, Clinton.

• Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the council’s committee of the whole meeting, at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.

JULY 6

• City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, Council Chambers 611 S. Third St.

