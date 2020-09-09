THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency and Recycling Center, 4286 220th St.
City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m., Lyons Cultural Center, 2811 N. 2nd St. in Clinton. Park in the back and use the downstairs door. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Finance Committee Meeting, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., Call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 673 485 142#.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.