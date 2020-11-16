Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 25F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 25F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.